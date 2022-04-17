Photos: First Images of the Lost Russian Cruiser Moskva Emerge

Purported image of Moskva on her final day afloat. Analysts suggest that the image is consistent with the vessel's configuration and Ukrainian accounts of the strike (Unknown)

The first images believed to be of the damaged cruiser Moskva began circulating on social media on Sunday, and open-source intelligence analysts suggest that the photos appear to be authentic. They match closely with previous images of Moskva, and the details of the scene align closely with one of the two competing accounts of the vessel's demise.

Moskva was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, and she was the largest surface combatant lost in action since the end of the Second World War. The Russian Navy has released very little information on the circumstances of her sinking. According to official accounts carried by Russian state media, the Moskva was badly damaged by an accidental fire and a magazine explosion, and later went down in rough weather while under tow. No casualty numbers have been released.

The government of Ukraine has claimed that it hit the Moskva with two domestically-produced Neptune anti-ship missiles from a coastal defense battery. The Pentagon has confirmed Ukraine's account of the casualty.

If verified, the photo appears consistent with an anti-ship missile strike, according to independent open-source analysts. It appears to show two holes amidships at the waterline, just below the stacks on the port side. Significant fire damage is visible abovedecks, and the ship has a pronounced list to port. Black smoke marks at multiple hull penetrations near the main deck level are consistent with an internal fire running aft of the site of impact, according to analysts.

The surface conditions appear to be mild, contrary to official Russian accounts of the loss, and the cruiser does not appear to be making way under tow. No assist vessels are alongside and life rafts are missing, suggesting an evacuation had already been conducted at the time the images were taken.

Source unknown

In recent decades, U.S. Navy sailors have saved several warships after suffering similar hull damage or worse, including the USS Cole, USS Stark, USS Samuel B. Roberts, USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain. While the attack raises questions about the viability of Soviet-era air defense systems like those aboard Moskva, naval analysts say that regardless of the initial cause of the casualty, the vessel's ultimate sinking may reflect the preparedness of Russian Navy crews to respond to damage control scenarios.