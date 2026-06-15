Philippine Passenger Vessel Grounds Off Palawan

A Philippine passenger vessel has gone aground off the coast of Palawan, prompting a response from the Philippine Coast guard.

On Sunday, the charter yacht Philippine Siren 2 grounded at Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, off the coast of Palawan. 28 people were on board and had been under way since the 10th on a dive excursion.

The vessel was moored on a buoy at a position about seven nautical miles off the reef on Sunday morning. At about 0500 hours, a squall picked up and pushed the vessel aground.

No signs of pollution have been observed, and all passengers and crew are safe, PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a statement.

10 crewmembers remain aboard the yacht to monitor the situation, and the response vessel BRP Cape Engaño has been dispatched to provide support and environmental protection services.

Meanwhile, off the coast of Luzon, the stricken ro/ro landing vessel MSCI 1 has fully sunk, the PCG said Sunday. After a comprehensive survey, the agency determined that the vessel's wreck poses no pollution risk, and no further sheening has been observed. Continuous inspections are ongoing and preparations for a refloat attempt and salvage are under way.

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MSCI 1 aground off Luzon (Courtesy PCG)