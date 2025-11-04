Philippine Ferry Hits Vessel in Docking Accident



Philippine officials are reporting that there were no injuries as two ferries made contact early on Tuesday, November 4, in an apparent docking accident. The Coast Guard believes it was due to the rough weather, as one of the strongest typhoons of the season was passing through the central Philippines.

The passenger car RoRo ferry Maria Rebecca was arriving at Jolo, an island in the southern Philippines, on Tuesday morning. Built in 1972, the 748 gross ton ferry is 50 meters (164 feet) in length.

The Coast Guard confirms there were rough seas in the area, which it attributes to Typhoon Kalmaegi (being called Tino in the Philippines). The strong storm hit land early on Tuesday with sustained winds of 80 mph and gusts as high as 110 mph. There are reports of widespread damage in the central Philippines, with at least 40 people already reported killed. The storm is continuing to move to the west.

(PCG photos)

In Jolo to the south, the ferry Maria Rebecca lost control while attempting to dock. Its starboard side struck the front of the larger RoRo passenger car ferry Antonia 1, which was docked with an anchor deployed. The larger ferry is 3,400 GT and 103 meters (338 feet) in length. The prow of the ferry ripped into the smaller ferry, causing structural damage to the upper works. The larger ferry reportedly also sustained damage.

There were no oil leaks or casualties, and the Maria Rebecca was able to later proceed to a dock for an inspection. The Philippine Coast Guard was on hand for surveys and has advised both captains to file documentation for the investigation.