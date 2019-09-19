Phase 2 of Liverpool2 Container Terminal Expansion Underway

2019-09-19

McLaughlin & Harvey has been awarded the contract to deliver the next phase of development at the Liverpool2 deep-water container terminal. The multi-million project will significantly increase the footprint of the site and see the addition of 10 cantilever rail mounted gantry cranes and three ship-to-shore cranes.

There will also be additional reefer points installed to allow the terminal to handle more refrigerated containers at the Port of Liverpool.

The cranes are scheduled to arrive in November 2019 with the overall project expected to be completed during 2021. Detailed design and preparatory civil works have already commenced.

Opened in November 2016, Liverpool2 is a £400m deep-water facility capable of accommodating the world’s largest container vessels with connected road, rail and canal networks accessing a catchment of over 35 million people, almost 53 percent of the U.K.’s population. The new terminal features land reclaimed from the River Mersey and a new quay wall.

Liverpool2 forms part of the Superport initiative, a group of logistics assets located across the Port of Liverpool’s hinterland including Stobart’s multi-modal gateway in Halton, the Manchester Ship Canal and a range of business and distribution parks such as Miller Developments’ 575-acre Omega Warrington.