Petition Started to Continue Bourbon Rhode Search

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-07 17:36:52

A petition and a GoGetFunding page have been set up by the friends and family of the missing Captain calling for more effort in finding the seven still missing from the Bourbon Rhode.

The Luxembourg-flag tug supply vessel was in transit 1,200 nautical miles off Martinique Island and 60 nautical miles South-South East from the eye of category 4 hurricane Lorenzo when she began taking on water at the stern in the adverse weather conditions. That was September 26, and Bourbon indicated the search would be curtailed on October 4.

However, the GoGetFunding page says: “The rescued seafarers have confirmed that all four life rafts were successfully launched! That means that the missing seven crew members have a good chance of being alive, but still - the SAR mission is already suspended. We cannot stop looking for them as long as there is hope that they can be saved!”

Bourbon's latest statement on the issue says: “Bourbon reminds that an exceptionally extensive search operation, with maritime and air resources, has been implemented since September 26 by the CROSS Antilles-Guyane, responsible for managing and coordinating search and rescue operations on behalf of the French maritime authorities. To date, the search operations decided by the CROSS continues: the Alp Striker vessel - a 90m AHTS capable of operating over very long distances - is still surveying the area to find the missing seafarers and all merchant vessels operating in this area are mobilized to set up an appropriate watch.”

The three survivors of Bourbon Rhode’s crew have arrived in Fort de France on board the French Navy frigate Ventôse. They were welcomed by civil and military authorities and by Bourbon representatives. The three seafarers are reported to be in good health and have been reunited with their families.

The bodies of the seafarers who died during the sinking were taken care of by funeral services and will be repatriated to their families.