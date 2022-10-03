Pavilion Energy Brings Digital LNG Bunkering to Port of Singapore

Illustration courtesy Pavilion Energy

The Port of Singapore’s plans to accelerate digitization of bunkering services have received a boost with the development of a fit-for-purpose LNG digital bunkering solution.

Singapore-based Pavilion Energy announced that it has partnered with DNV in developing a tailored digital bunkering platform dubbed ‘FuelBoss’ which will be deployed at the port of Singapore. As a digitalized end-to-end bunkering solution, FuelBoss is designed to ensure process integrity, data transparency and operational efficiency for customers, including electronic bunker delivery notes.

The launch of the digital solution coincides with the prosecution of a large-scale fuel theft ring in Singapore, as well as a high-profile case of bunker fuel contamination. Digital transactions are designed to enhance and safeguard the status of the country as a premier bunkering hub.

“As the world's leading and trusted bunkering hub, we welcome Pavilion Energy and DNV’s efforts to develop digital solutions for LNG bunkering to further increase the transparency and efficiency of bunkering operations and provide better assurance to LNG bunker buyers and suppliers,” said Capt. M. Segar, MPA Singapore Assistant Chief Executive for Operations.

Singapore's bunkerers registered a total sales volume of 50.04 million tonnes in 2021, making the port the world leader in bunkering. Ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations, which began in March 2021, made up a small fraction of that total with about 0.05 million tons of LNG sold. However, LNG is an increasingly popular fuel choice for newbuilds, and an additional bunkering vessel is set to deliver next year.

Pavilion said that FuelBoss, which was launched in early 2021, is the leading tool for digital bunkering with LNG. Over 400 bunkering operations have been completed through the system for more than 20 different customers. Users also report significant time savings through working digitally.

This joint project comes on the back of a cooperation agreement that Pavilion Energy and DNV signed in 2021 to digitalize LNG bunkering in Singapore. Since then, both parties have contributed their leading expertise to improve DNV’s FuelBoss platform.

“Ahead of our LNG bunkering vessel entering into operation early next year, Pavilion Energy has dedicated our attention to ensuring the marine bunkering processes are managed as efficiently and as transparent and trustworthy as possible. To this end, we have fully embraced digitalization in our bunkering operations,” said Alan Heng, Pavilion Energy CEO.