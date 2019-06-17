Paris MoU Publishes New Performance Lists

file photo courtesy of Diamantino Rosa

At its 52nd meeting last month, the Paris MoU Committee approved the 2018 inspection results and adopted new performance lists for flags and Recognized Organizations (ROs). These lists will take effect from 1 July 2019.

The “White, Grey and Black List” presents the full spectrum, from quality flags to flags with a poor performance that are considered high or very high risk. The list is based on the total number of inspections and detentions over a three-year rolling period for flags with at least 30 inspections in that period.

Of the 73 flags, there are 41 on the White List, 18 on the Grey List and 14 on the Black List.

Lithuania and the Russian Federation have entered the White list while Saudi Arabia has dropped to the Grey List. Vanuatu has entered the Grey List from the Black List. The flag of Albania has dropped to the Black List. New on the performance list and to the Black List is Mongolia.

Compared with last year’s performance level, the level of RO performance is similar, with four ROs in the very low performing parts. Out of 566 detentions recorded in 2018, there were 97 (17 percent) were considered RO related (14.3 percent in 2017).

As from July 1, 2019 the performance lists will be used for calculating the Ship Risk Profile.