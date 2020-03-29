Panama Canal to Allow Zaandam Transit

The Panama Canal is preparing to facilitate the transit of the cruise ship Zaandam through the waterway, after receiving authorization from Panama's Ministry of Health.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the Panama Canal Authority had said that it would not allow Zaandam to pass through. However, the Ministry is making a humanitarian exemption to bans imposed as a result of the COVID-19, and any canal staff that board the ship will be wearing biosafety equipment.

Four passengers aboard Zaandam have died, over 100 have reported being ill and two have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cruise ship is currently anchored outside Panama Canal waters, and well passengers have been transferred to Holland America's Rotterdam, as part of an operation approved by the Panama Maritime Authority.

There were 1,243 guests and 586 crew members on the Zaandam. The ship’s passengers have been confined to their rooms since last Sunday.

According to the Zaandam’s itinerary, the vessel was originally scheduled to transit the Panama Canal on April 1.

Traveling through the Panama Canal will allow the Zaandam to save two days in her journey back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

On Saturday, Holland America Line issued a statement saying: "We are aware of reported permission for both Zaandam and Rotterdam to transit the Panama Canal in the near future. We greatly appreciate this consideration in the humanitarian interest of our guests and crew. This remains a dynamic situation, and we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities to finalize details."