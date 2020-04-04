Over 150 USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailors Test Positive

04-04-2020

As of Saturday, 44 percent of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt crew had been tested for COVID-19, with 155 positive cases so far. So far there have been no hospitalizations.

1,548 Sailors have moved ashore to hotels in Guam. As testing continues, the ship will keep enough Sailors on board to sustain essential services and sanitize the ship in port.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has removed the commanding officer of the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt from command, citing a written appeal for assistance with an outbreak of COVID-19 on board. The move came shortly after Commanding Officer Captain Brett E. Crozier wrote and distributed a letter calling for 4,000 members of the carrier's crew to be disembarked in Guam, thereby reducing the potential that they might be exposed to the virus. Crozier expressed concern that it would not be possible to contain the disease in the cramped environment of a modern warship.

According to Acting Secretary Modly, the letter was sent via unsecured email to multiple recipients, and it was subsequently leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle. Modly accused Crozier of bypassing the chain of command, failing to ensure that the communication remained secure and undermining operational security. In addition, Modly claimed that the Navy was already acting on the captain's requests prior to the memo.

The U.S. Navy notes that of more than 90 U.S. Navy ships deployed globally, none have COVID-19 cases on board.