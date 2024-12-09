One Seafarer Missing as Taiwan Rescues Crew from Grounded Tanker with Crane

The Taiwan Coast Guard reports because of adverse weather it was forced to use a crane from shore to rescue the crew of a product tanker that lost power and dragged anchor during a storm. They were successful in rescuing a total of 14 crewmembers, including two from the water, while one remains missing.

The Coast Guard reports it observed abnormal navigation patterns aboard the Hong Kong-managed product tanker Liquid Gem (5,400 dwt) that had been anchored offshore since late November. Using radar surveillance, they determined the vessel was moving toward the coast at speeds of up to 2 knots. They dispatched resources when the vessel was a half mile west of Taichung Harbor.

The tanker which is registered in Panama reported a main engine failure which caused it to lose control and begin drifting dragging its anchor. The crew reported “serious shaking” as the vessel was hit by high waves. The initial alert to the Coast Guard was issued at 2300 on December 7.

Crane from shore was used to rescue the crew from the grounded tanker (Taiwan Coast Guard)

Because of high winds reaching Force 10 and shallow water, the Coast Guard reports it was unable to get a line to the vessel to stop it from moving toward shore. Wind safety also precluded a hoist operation. With the vessel just 30 meters (100 feet) from shore, the Coast Guard was required to find a creative solution to rescue the crew.

Using resources from the port, a crane was deployed as the vessel grounded on the sandy embankment south of Taichung Harbor. They were able to rescue 12 crewmembers from the vessel using the crane. According to local media reports, however, three crewmembers jumped into the water. Two were rescued.

By 0500 they were able to launch helicopters and a search and rescue operation was ongoing for the missing crewmembers. Local media is reporting the missing seafarer is a 47-year-old Chinese national.

The tanker came to rest at a 15-degree angle near the breakwater. Oil spill equipment, a boom, and absorbent pads are being deployed in case of an oil release from the vessel. The tanker is reported to have been empty waiting to dock in Taiwan to load with the port authority telling the local media they believe there is only 110 tons of fuel aboard.

