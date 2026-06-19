One Seafarer Killed, More Injured as Russia Attacks Ships off Ukraine

Ukrainian government officials are denouncing Russia’s increased attacks on commercial shipping in and around Ukraine’s seaports. For more than a month, Russia has increased the pace of attacks on commercial ships, killing and wounding seafarers.

The latest attacks using drones took place early on June 19, hitting two more merchant ships. The ships, one registered in Panama and the other in Saint Kitts and Nevis, were both hit as they were departing Ukrainian ports.

One seafarer aboard the Panamanian-flagged ship was killed, while two others were wounded. One of the crewmembers was said to be in serious condition. Aboard the other vessel, registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis, three crewmembers suffered light injuries.

Ukrainian officials said that both ships had been able to continue their voyages. Port operations were also continuing under increased levels of security.

“This is further evidence that Russia is waging a war against freedom of navigation, international trade, and global food security,” said Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba. “Civilian crews, merchant ships, and the maritime infrastructure that supports humanitarian and export routes are under the sights. But such crimes should receive a clear international assessment - terrorism. The world cannot get used to civilian sailors becoming targets for Russian weapons.”

It is the latest in a series of attacks on merchant ships. On June 10, two cargo ships were hit near Odesa. Earlier, on May 29, there were reports that three more ships had been hit, and on May 18, a Chinese ship was hit by a drone.

Two weeks ago, Ukraine accused Russia of having attacked two Maritime Search and Rescue Service boats that were providing aid to shipping in the sea corridor. Ukraine said there were casualties from the attack while highlighting that under the Geneva Convention of 1949, rescue boats were entitled to special protection.

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Despite the ongoing attacks, Kuleba reported that 40 million tons of cargo have been handled at Ukraine’s seaports so far in 2026. He said more than half were agricultural products. Cargo movement has continued despite more than 1,500 drone attacks on Ukraine’s seaports since the beginning of the year.

Ukraine calculates that Russia has damaged or destroyed 966 port infrastructure facilities and hit more than 200 commercial vessels since it started its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Kuleba said 257 civilians have been injured or killed as a result of the attacks on Ukraine’s ports.

