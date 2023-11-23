ONE Proceeds with Wind Propulsion Test Using “Sail in a Box” System

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is moving forward with an at sea test of a wind propulsion system after having completed a factory test. Earlier this year the company announced its intent to test the containerized wind foil system developed by Netherlands-based Econowind becoming the first large containership operator to test wind propulsion systems.

Known as VentoFoils, the advantage the system offers is that it is fully containerized and movable so as not to interfere with container operations. Designed to harness wind energy, it resembles an airplane wing and is equipped with a smart suction system that optimizes airflow and maximizes thrust. The foil measures approximately 34 feet by 9 feet and is fully housed within the size of a standard 40-foot container.

ONE working with Econowind completed tests and reports that they believe the system has the potential to generate up to 400kW of power, potentially reducing fuel consumption by five percent. The wings are fully automatic, adjust for wind speed and direction, and can be started from the bridge. When not in use, in port operations, or in bad weather, they can be retracted into their containers.

The plan calls for equipping the 1,036 TEU feeder ship Kalamazoo with two of the containerized wind assist devices. The trial is scheduled to begin in January 2024 and run for approximately six months as part of a comprehensive study by ONE into the potential of wind propulsion.

ONE will begin testing the container wind foil system (ONE)

Owned by NORSE UK and managed by Goodwood Ship Management based in Singapore, the Kalamazoo was built in 2013 and is classed by DNV. The 12,600 dwt containership is 469 feet long and registered in Singapore. The vessel operates between Pusan, Yokohama, and Honolulu.

The trial will collect data on fuel consumption, emissions reductions, and overall operational efficiency of the vessel and wind system. The results will be used to assess the long-term viability of wind propulsion as a sustainable shipping solution.

It is the latest in a series of steps ONE is implementing on its vessels as it works to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. A year ago, the carrier began testing bow windshields to enhance a vessel's aerodynamics. The company fitted a large screen on two vessels while testing other forms of windscreens on other vessels including its new 24,000 TEU One Innovation ultra large containership delivered in June 2023.

