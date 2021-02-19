One Missing After Dredger Capsizes at Port of Trelleborg

Margrethe Fighter working at the Port of Trelleborg, November 2020 (file image courtesy Trelleborg Hamn) By The Maritime Executive 02-19-2021 09:22:00

[Brief] On Wednesday afternoon, the Danish dredger Margrethe Fighter capsized in icy water at the Port of Trelleborg, Sweden, leaving one crewmember missing and presumed dead.

The vessel was working on a berth construction project for a ferry terminal when it went over. Lifeboats from a nearby Stena Line ferry were among the first responders to the casualty. Two crewmembers were rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for evaluation, and they were hypothermic but conscious, according to the shipowner. The third member of the vessel's crew was inside at the time of the capsizing and remains missing.

The ship stayed afloat in an upturned position, and the port briefly paused commercial traffic in the harbor due to the navigation hazard. Divers were called in to search for the missing seafarer, but the effort was not successful and was called off.

"The chances of finding someone alive are considered small. The case has now been handed over to the police where it will be investigated as a workplace accident," said rescue service commander Torbjörn Krokström, speaking to Goteborgs-Posten.

The vessel has about 15 tonnes of fuel on board, and a minor leak was reported by local media; salvage operations are scheduled to begin this weekend.