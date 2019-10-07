One Killed, Three Injured in Accident on Italian Ro/Ro Ferry

Euroferry Malta (file image)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-07 14:04:04

On Monday morning, one seafarer was killed and three others were injured aboard the ro/ro Euroferry Malta in an accident related to rough weather.

Acording to shipowner Grimaldi Group, the Euroferry Malta left the port of Cagliari, Sardinia at 1940 hours Sunday, bound for Porto Torres, a city on the opposite side of the island. She had about 90 hevy vehicles and 50 cars on board.

At about 1000 hours on Monday morning, four members of her crew - all Bulgarain nationals - were making a round to inspect her cargo on the upper deck, towards the bow. Grimaldi said that according to preliminary reports, it appears that three crewmembers were injured and one was killed when a wave struck the ship.

The captain of the Euroferry Malta informed the authorities in order to prepare for medical attention for the victims upon the vessel's arrival. At 1600 hours, the Euroferry Malta moored in Porto Torres, where the wounded were landed and then transferred to the hospital in Sassari. The local harbormaster's office has begun an investigation into the incident.

"The top management of the Grimaldi Group wishes to express its profound regret for what happened on the Euroferry Malta, as well as its [condolences] to the family of the deceased, to the other accident victims and their families, to whom it will provide the maximum support," Grimaldi said in a statement.

In April 2018, the Euroferry Malta lost power off the coast of Corsica, prompting the dispatch of the rescue tug Abeille Flanders and a boarding and inspection team from French maritime agency Prémar Méditerranée. She regained power and resumed her commercial voyage without requiring towing assistance.

The 1995-built Euroferry Malta is owned by a Grimaldi subsidiary and operated by a Greek ship management company, Valiant Shipping.