One Dead, Three Injured in Fire Aboard Indonesian Ferry

Sabuk Nusuntara 91 (PT Pelni)

A fire in a passenger deck aboard an Indonesian ferry on Friday morning left one dead and three injured, according to local media.

At about 0600 hours on Friday morning, the ferry Nusuntara 91 arrived at the island of Masalembu, a remote outpost in the Java Sea.

Before the ship could depart again, smoke began to billow from Deck 1, a passenger berthing deck. The ship was evacuated and three people were taken to a hospital for treatment. One individual did not survive.

Authorities suspect that the fire was caused by a smoldering cigarette butt in the passenger compartment. A post-accident survey of the deck found that a mattress in a berthing area appeared to be the seat of the fire and was the only item that had burned.

Harbormaster Rahmat Rahim told local media that the three injured survivors had suffered from smoke inhalation but had recovered and were in good health.

The deceased has been identified as Nobi Albert Lombogia, a passenger from Surabaya, according to Suara Indonesia. His body has been returned to Surabaya and delivered to his family, Rahim said.

"We express our deep regret and condolences to the families of the victims in this incident," said the head of state ferry operator PT Pelni, Opik Taupik. "For victims who receive treatment, we will bear all costs."

The vessel was still awaiting an inspection on Sunday and had not yet received permission to sail.