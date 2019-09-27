ONE Container Ship Strikes Product Tanker

The Perama container terminal complex, Piraeus, Greece (file image courtesy Dr. Pinczés Sándor)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-27 19:38:45

At least one seafarer was injured Thursday when the container ship ONE Blue Jay struck the Turkish-flagged product tanker Gunece at Perama, Greece.

The Gunece was anchored at the time of the incident, according to local media. At about 1400 hours local time Thursday, the ONE Blue Jay "came into contact" with the tanker, ONE confirmed. Photos from the scene show that the product tanker sustained a large bow-shaped dent amidships on her starboard side , accompanied by vertical cracking in her hull plating.

Gunece listed slightly to starboard after the casualty, and she is now moored alongside the pier at Perama. A containment boom has been deployed around her hull as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, ONE said that none of the ONE Blue Jay's crew were injured and that there were no reports of pollution from the container ship.

AIS tracking shows that the ONE Blue Jay is now under way once more in the Aegean, bound for La Spezia.

