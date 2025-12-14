ONE Boxship Loses Containers Overboard off Gran Canaria

The container ship ONE Continuity has pulled into port in the Canary Islands for assistance after losing about 50 boxes over the side in heavy weather, according to the local port authority.

According to local TV station RTVC, the ONE Continuity was hit by heavy waves while transiting off the coast of Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, south of the island chain. The vessel lost about 50 containers off her stern in a stack collapse - all empties, according to the outlet - and headed for Las Palmas for refuge. No injuries were reported.

The vessel arrived at the Port of Las Palmas on Wednesday morning and tied up at the pier with the tilting stacks dockside-to, creating access for shoreside cranes and alleviating the risk of dropping containers into the water.

Courtesy Policía Portuaria de Puertos de Las Palmas

The delicate operation to clear the collapsed stack got under way on Thursday morning, with assistance from the local authorities. Heavy weather arrived in the Canary Islands on Friday (Storm "Emilia"), forcing a temporary suspension of the work. The terminal operator made the decision to wait for fair weather and hold off on further operations until Monday. As of Sunday night, the ONE Continuity remained moored alongside in Las Palmas.

ONE Continuity is an 8,000 TEU boxship built in 2008. She was among the first vessels to be repainted in Ocean Network Express' signature magenta color, a shade often described on social media as "pink" and in the European press as "rose." (The Japanese carrier notes that it is indeed magenta, not pink.)

Stack collapses are an occasional hazard in the ocean freight industry, and it was a busy start to the month for lost containers. On December 6, the boxship Baltic Klipper lost 16 reefer boxes over the side off the Isle of Wight, delaying the departure of a cruise ship and putting thousands of pounds of green bananas onto the shore. TME's UK correspondent reports that the spilled cargo was still quite edible, once ripened.