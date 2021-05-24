Ørsted Launches Its First Renewable Hydrogen Project

The Avedore power station (Orsted)

Dan Jørgensen, Denmark's Minister for Climate, Energy, and Utilities, led the inauguration ceremony for Ørsted's groundbreaking H2RES project last week, marking the launch of onsite work on Ørsted's first-ever clean hydrogen project.

The first hydrogen project will be located on the site of Ørsted's near shore wind farm Avedøre Holme in Copenhagen, and it will have a trial-size capacity of two megawatts. The project will explore how the two existing Siemens Gamesa 3.6MW wind turbines at Avedøre Holme can be best utilized to combine an efficient electrolyzer with the fluctuating power source of ocean winds.

The facility will generate up to 1000 kilos of hydrogen from renewable resources every day to be used to power road transport in the Greater Copenhagen region and in Zealand.

It is underwritten by $5.7 million in grant financing from the Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) under the Danish Energy Agency. Its first production is expected by the end of the year.

In a span of just three years, Ørsted has joined with other collaborators on nine sustainable hydrogen projects spread across Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK.

The vast project portfolio includes the demonstration project H2RES, and it ranges up to full-scale commercial initiatives like the proposed “Green Fuels for Denmark,” a proposed 1,300 MW project.