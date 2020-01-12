Ocean Alliance Launches Its Day 4 Product

By The Maritime Executive 01-11-2020 06:09:28

The Ocean Alliance has signed an agreement for its Day 4 product which will start operation in April 2020.

The Ocean Alliance is the world’s largest operational agreement between shipping companies and involves container ships from CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping, Evergreen and OOCL.

The Day 4 Product will involve the operation of 325 container ships, 112 of which will be operated by the CMA CGM Group, 38 services and an estimated carrying capacity of around 3.8 million TEUs.

The evolution of the product will include:

• 19 services on the Transpacific trade

• Seven services between Asia and Europe

• Four services between Asia and the Mediterranean

• two Transatlantic services linking North Europe to the East Coast of the United States and the Gulf of Mexico

• Four services between Asia and the Middle East and

• Two Asia-Red Sea services.

The Day 3 product, effective from April 2019, involved a similar vessel deployment and carrying capacity with 19 Transpacific services (with 12 Asia - West Coast North America services), seven Asia - Europe services, five Asia- Mediterranean services, eight Pacific Southwest services, four Pacific Northwest services, seven Asia - East Coast North America and U.S. Gulf services, two Transatlantic services, four Asia – Middle East services and two Asia - Red Sea services.

The launch of the Day 4 product comes one year after the extension of Ocean Alliance until 2027. The alliance was launched in Spring 2017.