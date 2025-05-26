NYK Commissions Japan’s First Electric Battery-Driven Workboat

Japan’s first fully battery-driven electric workboat, named e-Crea was unveiled on May 23 by NYK Group. According to the company, fully electric vessels represent one of the most promising options for sustainable shipping and this vessel will be an important model to advance the technology.

The vessel, which is approximately 30 feet (9 meters) in length, is designed without an onboard diesel generator. It is powered solely by batteries charged from shore facilities located at the Keihin Dock’s Koyasu Shipyard in Yokohama City. The vessel has a capacity of up to 14 crew and is designed to support docking and undocking of tugboats at the Koyasu Shipyard.

In building the vessel, Keihin Dock, NYK’s sole shipbuilding subsidiary, had to overcome several key challenges. Among these, they highlight following the installation of the electric propulsion system, including the substantial battery modules, the vessel’s weight exceeded projections. To maintain balance, the team reconfigured the placement of the equipment and cabling. They were able to optimize internal space while ensuring stability.

Also, the company notes that the elevated temperature from the batteries and electric motors can increase fire risks. To effectively manage the heat, they implemented multi-layered water-cooling systems and integrated air ducts. They also enhanced fireproofing in the battery room and protection against hazardous gases along with improved ventilation.

E-Crea in addition to operating without emissions is also significantly quieter compared to conventional ships says NYK. The design features a compact hull that enables exceptional maneuverability in confined spaces. NYK says it is well suited to assisting with docking operations and vessel movement at the shipyard.

NYK reports it is committed to advancing the implementation of new technologies to realize low- and zero-carbon vessel operations. It believes this new vessel program is driving innovative solutions and accelerating the implementation of new technologies.

Introducing fully electric propulsion systems to tugs and workboats NYK says is expected to accelerate maritime decarbonization efforts. The company plans to gain data and insights from e-Crea’s construction and operation that will be incorporated into its efforts to develop an electric-propulsion tugboat scheduled for completion in December 2026. The company also says it is committed to advancing and refining electrification technologies for its application to larger vessels.