Novel New Ro/Ro Wind Component Carrier Launched at Zhenjiang Shipyard



The offshore wind service vessel company Deugro is building two unique and specialized cargo vessels for turbine components, which keep getting bigger and bigger every year.

Deugro Danmark secured a firm charter agreement with turbine builder Siemens Gamesa for its "Rotra" concept of wind component transport. Working with Siemens Gamesa, specialty vessel designer DEKC Maritime and shipbuilder Concordia Damen, Deugro came up with a more cost-effective and efficient vessel design to carry out the task.

The Rotra Futura and sister ship Rotra Horizon are designed for ro/ro loading with a rear ramp, and can stow turbine blades three tiers high. They also have cranes for greater flexibility in loading methods and a house-forward accommodations arrangement to maximize cargo deck space. The previous generation of Rotra vessels are house-aft, with a bow ramp, and they underwent significant modifications in 2022: they were widened with sponsons and had their ro/ro ramps modified, all to handle the growing size of modern turbines.

A modern Wartsila main engine will power them ahead with 15 percent better efficiency than a comparable older vessel, augmented with a waste heat recovery system.

"Innovation is central to our ship designs, allowing us to effectively respond to the growing demand for more sustainable solutions," says managing director Chris Kornet. "For the Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon, we, along with our partners, have focused extensively on energy savings and an environmentally friendly design. The aerodynamic and hydro-optimized hull design, combined with a special low-resistance coating, contributes to lower fuel consumption."