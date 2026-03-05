Norwegian Takes Delivery on New Cruise Ship in Long-Term Growth Plan



Fincantieri and Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated the delivery of the Norwegian Luna, the second ship in the company’s Prima Plus class and the midpoint of a six-ship order, which will later be followed by five even larger cruise ships. The new ship, a sister to the Norwegian Aqua introduced in 2025, seeks to expand on the brand’s renewed emphasis on choice and flexibility while expanding its appeal to families.

At 156,300 gross tons, the Norwegian Luna is, however, more in the middle range of size for the broad contemporary segment of cruising, which is now surpassing the 200,000 gross ton milestone. The Norwegian Luna is 10 percent larger than the first two ships of the class, Norwegian Prima (2022) and Norwegian Viva (2023), and increases passenger capacity to 3,571. It includes many of the signature elements of Norwegian Cruise Line, including 17 dining options as well as 18 bars and restaurants. The company highlights that these sisters' new additions include the Aqua Slidecoaster, which is a hybrid between a waterslide and a rollercoaster, as well as its Glow Court with an LED floor. New to the ship is an expanded outdoor amusement-park-style area called Luna Midway, which features carnival-inspired games. It also introduces a tribute stage show to music legend Sir Elton John.

As is typical in the industry, Norwegian decided to upsize the second two ships of the class to increase capacity and efficiency. The sister ships Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna each have 1,800 passenger cabins and accommodations for 3,571 passengers, versus 3,195 on the first two ships.

Fincanteir points out that over 3,000 people have been working to complete the fitting out of the ship and prepare her for her maiden voyage. She goes into service next week with a trans-Atlantic crossing and then takes up position in Miami with cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Norwegian Luna will be sailing year-round in the Caribbean (Fincantieri)

“As our newest ship, Norwegian Luna is a powerful reflection of NCL’s ‘It’s Different Out Here’ brand ethos,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “She delivers freedom, flexibility, and thoughtfully curated experiences, allowing guests to enjoy their vacation exactly how they want, with ease.”

Norwegian is widely recognized for breaking down the traditional styles of cruising to become more like resorts at sea with the launch of its concept called Freestyle Cruising in the early 2000s. It increased the dining options and entertainment, taking away assigned times for meals and the regimented daily programs. The company is looking to reemphasize these elements after a series of recent missteps, which have hurt its financial performance and made it the target of an activist investor.

The new ship comes early in a year that will see several very large new cruise ships as well as expansion in the luxury segments, including the launch of both Four Seasons and Orient Express. Royal Caribbean will put into service the third ship in its largest cruise ships in the world, called Icon, and MSC Cruises will receive its third ultra-large ship of the World Class. TUI will also get its second 161,000 gross ton cruise ship from Fincantieri, and in China, the country’s second domestically-built cruise ship, the 142,000 gross ton Adora Flora City, will be floated this month for a 2027 entry into service. More than a dozen new cruise ships are scheduled to enter service in 2026 as part of an order book that has more than 75 ships delivering through 2037.

The Norwegian Luna, however, is a stepping stone for the brand. Next year, the line will introduce the third design of the same class of ship, which will again be 10 percent larger. Called Norwegian Aura, it will be 172,000 gross tons with a capacity for 3,840 passengers, and will introduce more new passenger amusement options. Behind the scenes, it will also be methanol-ready.

Norwegian has a total of seven cruise ships on order, including five 227,000 gross ton cruise ships, all to be built at Fincantieri. The parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has orders for a total of 16 cruise ships, including ultra-luxury for Regent Seven Seas Cruises and premium ships for Oceania Cruises.

