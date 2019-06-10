Norwegian Cruise Line Homeports a Ship in Amsterdam for First Time

Norwegian Pearl in Amsterdam

By MarEx 2019-06-10 19:08:15

Norwegian Cruise Line is homeporting a vessel in Amsterdam for the first time with the European debut of Norwegian Pearl, growing the brand’s presence to six ships in the region.

On June 8, Norwegian Pearl’s Captain, Paul von Knorring, and the ship’s officers were honored with a plaque and key to the city of Amsterdam from local officials from the Port of Amsterdam, Amsterdam Cruise Port and Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.

On 11 May, the 2,400-passenger Norwegian Pearl embarked on her first summer season in Europe, where she became the largest ship to sail on the Thames River at Tilbury in Essex, England. She will cruise the North and Baltic Seas until the end of June, before repositioning to Rome (Civitavecchia) for a season of varied Mediterranean voyages.



The Amsterdam terminal where she is homeported is located near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the third busiest international airport in Europe, as well as many of the city’s cultural attractions. During her first season in Europe, Norwegian Pearl will sail 10-14-day cruises to the Greek Isles; the Mediterranean; and the French, Spanish and Italian Riviera’s from Amsterdam, Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; and Venice and Rome Italy through 14 October.



Norwegian Pearl will also host the first European Jon Bon Jovi Runaway To Paradise cruise from August 26 to 30. The sailing features a concert set by musician Jon Bon Jovi and the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia band.