Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints New CEO in Continuing Shakeup

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, one of the largest public companies in the cruise industry, reported the sudden change of leadership as the company is pursuing major expansion efforts while it also continues to work on refining the positioning of its three cruise brands. The departure of President and CEO Harry Somner comes less than three years after he was elevated to the role and follows the sudden change last year of the president of its largest brand, Norwegian Cruise Line.

The Board of Directors announced the appointment of John W. Chidsey as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately on February 12. Chidsey, who for five years served as Chief Executive Officer of Subway Restaurants, was appointed to the NCLH Board of Directors in February 2025. Previously, he also served on the NCLH board from 2013 to 2022.

In announcing the change, NCLH is emphasizing that Chidsey has “a proven track record of leading large global consumer-facing companies through strategic and operational transformation…. Across his career, he has been entrusted with leading companies at pivotal moments, strengthening execution, restoring operational discipline, and positioning organizations for improved performance.” It notes at Subway Restaurants that he led a multi-year effort to reposition the brand, modernize operations, and strengthen the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

Sommer had been with NCL and NCLH for more than 30 years, starting with marketing and later in positions in relationship marketing and international business development. He also spent years with Prestige Cruises, the luxury cruise holding company for Regent Seven Seas and Oceania Cruises. In 2020, he was elevated to the role of President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line and, in 2023, to the parent company as the successor to CEO Frank Del Rio.

Sommer (center) and Herrera (right) seen at the christening in 2025 of Norwegian Aqua were both suddenly replaced as the company works to refine its strategies (NCL)

Sommer’s ouster follows several other high-profile management changes in the companies. David Herrera, who had been with the companies since 2015 and became President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line in July 2023, suddenly departed in August 2025. Marc Kazlauskas, most recently CEO of Avoya Travel, one of the largest travel companies in the U.S. and a leading travel platform and host agency, took that role as of January 19.

Analysts have highlighted that NCLH was under pressure to cut expenses and raise its Net Yields from the cruise business. It was also seen as playing “catch up” to its competitors, especially with its private destination, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas. The company recently opened a dock for its cruise ships at the private destination and is enhancing the waterpark features with a new pool and more luxury cabanas. They also note that this will be the fourth CEO of the company in 10 years,

In announcing the management change, NCLH sought to allay investors and analysts' fears, as the change comes less than three weeks before the scheduled year-end financial report on March 2. The company said it expects its fourth quarter 2025 Net Yield to be around the midpoint of the previously disclosed range and expects its core quarterly and full-year 2025 results to be in line with its previously issued guidance

Chidsey takes the role as the company is midway through a repositioning of its brands, including moving Oceania more toward upscale luxury with an emphasis on destinations as well as food, and expanding Norwegian Cruise Line’s short cruises and family orientation.

The corporation currently has a combined fleet of 34 ships and more than 71,000 berths between its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It also has a large orderbook expecting to add 14 additional ships with 39,200 additional berths across its three brands through 2036.



Harry Sommer was the subject of a CEO profile and corporate case study in the January/February 2024 issue of The Maritime Executive.