Norway’s Havyard to Present First Large Ship Hydrogen System

Havyard shipyard in Norway that is part of the group's operations By The Maritime Executive 11-20-2020 09:09:05

Norway’s Havyard Group announced that it is prepared to introduce a hydrogen system that will make it possible also for large ships to sail longer distances with zero emissions. According to the company, unlike other projects, they have been focused on systems for large ships which they believe will be vital to meeting the global goals to reduce emissions from ships.

“We are seeing increasing interest in the market for hydrogen,” Gunnar Larsen, CEO of the Havyard Group. “This form of energy produces zero emissions at the same time as it is the most technologically mature for large vessels sailing over relatively long distances.”

Havyard reports that for several years now, they have been carrying out research and development work on hydrogen propulsion for large vessels. Unlike other efforts that have been focused on lower output and smaller vessels, the group says that its focus has been on large-scale systems.

“We can now offer a system with 3.2 MW fuel cells. This will make it possible for large vessels to sail with zero emissions over longer distances,” says Kristian Osnes from Havyard’s R&D department. “At the same time, the system is scalable and can be used by both large and small vessels.” In addition to being scalable, the system also includes flexible placement of the hydrogen tank, so that it will be easy to place in both newbuilds and modifications.



Osnes, who will be Executive Vice President of the newly launched Havyard Hydrogen AS, says that large-scale hydrogen systems make completely different demands as regards hydrogen handling. As an example, he cited the potential impact on the ship’s operations when it is operating on open seas and experiencing sea movement.

Havyard experts to that its first system will be ready for approval in principle in 2021. The new company, Havyard Hydrogen, will be the system integrator and will deliver complete hydrogen energy systems for ships in cooperation with partners and subcontractors.

