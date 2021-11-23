Norway’s Fred. Olsen to Develop New Offshore Wind Technologies

Fred. Olsen 1848 developed a mobile port concept for offshore wind installtion (Fred. Olsen 1848)

Norway’s Olsen family’s investment company Bonheur is expanding its already sizeable operations in the offshore energy industry seeking to become a leader in developing and commercializing new technologies related to renewable energy. The new company, which is named Fred. Olsen 1848 to celebrate the family’s nearly 175 years in the maritime industry, is already working on innovative concepts including new technologies for the installation and maintenance of offshore energy including floating wind turbines and floating solar farms.

“In Fred. Olsen 1848 we are determined to act now, and we aim to be the front-runner in developing tomorrow’s technologies within renewables and thereby becoming the preferred partner for businesses and organizations looking for the right solution,” said Sofie Olsen Jebsen who was named CEO for the new company.

Fred. Olsen 1848 will focus on the development and commercialization of existing, but also new, ideas and innovations from in-house engineers and technicians. They plan to build on the experience at other divisions of Bonheur, including Fred. Olsen Renewables, which is a developer, owner, and operator in renewable energy, and the company’s offshore wind turbine operations including Fred. Olsen Windcarrier which handles transportation and installation and Global Wind Service that provides engineers for maintenance.

One of the first concepts the company has developed is called the Mobile Port Solution. They describe it as an offshore installation interface that uses jack-up installation vessels in sheltered waters for the integration of the turbine to the floating foundation structure.

The company is also developing Brunel, a concept for floating wind turbine foundations with strong both technical and commercial capabilities. It is designed for the next generation of wind turbines, with a modular approach, suitable for serial and automized production in the existing global supply chain allowing for instant scale-up and low cost.

“We are at an environmental crossroad today. Our lives will be shaped by which way and how fast we choose to go. For us, bringing the best new technology to market is not just about business, it’s also about our responsibility for future generations,” said Jebsen.

Fred. Olsen 1848 is also working on a solution for efficient maintenance of floating wind turbines. The company believes that maintenance represents a challenge equal to the current efforts in developing low-cost floating wind energy.

