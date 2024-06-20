Norway Provides Record Funding for Ammonia and Hydrogen Vessel Projects

Enova, the Norwegian government’s clean energy fund developed to spur decarbonization efforts including in the maritime sector, is making its largest-ever awards. The latest competition round will provide approximately $114 million in support for a total of fifteen ships. Six of the vessels will be ammonia-fueled while nine will be cutting-edge hydrogen projects, including five dry bulk newbuilds for Maris Fiducia and the charter market.

The awards are going to Hoegh Autolines which is building a new class of the world’s largest car carriers with the last four slatted for dual-fuel ammonia propulsion . Amon Gas was also awarded for an ammonia project. The Norwegian division of Dutch shipowner Maris Fiducia, as well as Møre Sjø, Napier, and Halten Bulk, are all being awarded grants for hydrogen vessels.

Maris Fiducia announced plans for its project which will include five 6,000 dwt vessels designed by the Dutch firm Ankerbeer. The hull design is being optimized for efficiency and low fuel consumption.

The power plant will be a dual-fuel hydrogen ICE combined with fuel cells for auxiliary power. In addition to the ICE plant, they will be equipped with a Zero Emission Pod, a module containing a complete hydrogen energy system that is being developed and tested by Norway-based HAV Hydrogen. The company is currently developing its first full-scale pods, which will be ready for testing by 2025. They anticipate having them available by the end of 2025.

Maris Fiducia will build five hydrogen-fueled vessels for the charter market (Maris Fiducia)

Each of the ZEPODs is expected to deliver a total capacity of 400 kW, which will be enough to run all the auxiliary systems on the bulk carriers. They expect to be able to upgrade the ZEPODs to a 1 MW capacity at a later date.

Maris Fiducia notes that the technology is advancing rapidly. Just over a year ago, they said they were inspired to based on the fuel availability and emerging technical competence to pursue this concept. Enova awarded over $28 million in support for the project.

“This brings us another step closer to the commercial breakthrough for our hydrogen-based energy systems for ships,” says Kristian Osnes, managing director of HAV Hydrogen.

Another key part of the project will focus on establishing a commercial operation for vessels employing hydrogen fuel. The five bulkers will go on hire through a zero-emission time charter agreement with Schulte & Burns to establish the market for the vessels and the sector.

Enova reports “The competition was fierce, and there were many good projects,” applied in this round. They received applications for a total of 45 projects, of which 13 applications were distributed among eight unique companies on the hydrogen program and 32 applications from 11 companies on the ammonia program. The goal was to reduce the barriers for actors who use hydrogen and ammonia as fuel in vessels so that the first functioning value chain within hydrogen and ammonia can be established in Norway. The next application deadline for the program’s hydrogen and ammonia in vessels is September 27.

