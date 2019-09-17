North Korean Vessel Attacks Russian Patrol Boat, Wounding Three

Russian Maritime Border Guard patrol vessel (file image)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-17 12:41:44

A North Korean vessel attacked a Russian border patrol ship in the Sea of Japan, wounding three Russian servicemembers, according to Russian state news outlet TASS.

Russian security agency FSB told TASS that border agents have detained two North Korean vessels and nearly a dozen motorboats that were allegedly poaching in the Russian EEZ in the Sea of Japan. One of the vessels was seized.

"The crew of a North Korean vessel [with over 45 people onboard] carried out an armed attack on the members of a monitoring group of the border guards’ ship. Three servicemen received various injuries," the FSB told TASS.

Russia's foreign ministry has summoned the North Korean ambassador to Moscow to lodge a diplomatic protest.

In July, North Korea interdicted and detained a Russian fishing boat, the Xiang Hai Lin 8, during a transit in the Sea of Japan. North Korean officials accused the vessel of "violating the rules of entry and stay in North Korea." After the Russian government intervened on behalf of the crew, the Xiang Hai Lin 8 was released without fines or charges.

In 2016, one North Korean fishermen was killed and eight more were injured when the crew of the trawler Dae Yong No. 10 resisted a Russian boarding party. The FSB alleged that during the boarding, the vessel attempted to flee the scene with border agents still on board.