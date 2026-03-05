North Korea Tests New Destroyer Ahead of Commissioning



North Korean state media is hailing the successful tests of the first ship in a new generation of destroyers ahead of the vessel’s commissioning. Leader Kim Jong Un attended two days of testing, including maneuverability and the launch of cruise missiles, saying the country was proceeding towards having a “powerful offensive force” and that progress on the nuclear armament of the navy is being “carried out satisfactorily.”

The 5,000-ton missile destroyer named Choe Hyon was launched last year at the Nampo Shipyard and is reported to be undergoing sail testing to evaluate its capabilities. State media reported that Kim was at the shipyard on March 3 and 4 to personally inspect the combat and political training and the ongoing operational capability evaluation test process, all of which was pronounced successful.

During the two days, media reports said Kim announced, “I will build the most powerful navy.” In the past, he has said that North Korea would have a fleet of blue ocean vessels capable of long-distance operations.

At least four missiles were test fired (KCNA)

Pictures released by the Korean Central News Agency showed Kim boarding the vessel and touring the ship, including its bridge controls. During the first day, KCNA said the ship’s maneuverability was tested, with Kim pronouncing that it met its requirements.

The highlight of the tests came on the second day with the test firing of the missile system. The vessel was positioned in the harbor, with Kim reported to be watching from shore. Images on Korean television showed at least four missiles being launched in rapid succession.

At the conclusion of the two days, Kim is reported to have said, “The operational evaluation tests of the new destroyer, which will become a symbol of our nation’s maritime defense capabilities, are proceeding smoothly as planned.”

During the visit to the Nampo Shipyard, he also inspected the third ship of the class, which is currently under construction. He praised the workers and their efficiency.

Kim inspecting the controls for the new destroyer (KCNA)

“We must build two warships of this class or higher each year during the new five-year plan period and accurately implement the plan for building a massive warship force,” Kim is reported to have said.

It was noted that the second ship of the class, which is being built at a different shipyard in the east, has not been mentioned by state media. The ship famously fell over during its launch in the spring of 2025 while Kim watched on, which led to a massive effort to clear the embarrassment. The ship was hauled back onto the slipway and launched a month later, with the media asserting that it had only suffered minor damage. Speculation over the lack of mention of the vessel centered on the likelihood that the Koreans are currently repairing the damage from the failed launch.

Media reports said Kim has instructed the shipyard that it must launch the third vessel before October 10. That day is celebrated as Party Foundation Day, which laid the groundwork for the start of the modern Korean dictatorship.