North Korea Reports Destroyer That Capsized During Launch is Now at Berth

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported the destroyed that was damaged in a failed launch just over two weeks ago has been successfully launched and moved to a berth. While saying the 5,000-ton destroyer requires re-examination, they are predicting the vessel will be fully repaired by the end of the month when the Central Committee of the Party convenes for its 12th plenary session.

“The next stage of detailed restoration work will be carried out at the dry dock of the Rajin Ship Repair Plant, and the work period is expected to be 7 to 10 days,” reports KCNA. They said the next phase would begin after the experts complete a re-examination of the overall condition of the destroyer’s hull. They reported the balance had been restored at the beginning of June and the vessel moved to a dock by the afternoon of June 5.

KCNA has repeatedly asserted that the damage was less than originally reported and that the vessel would be quickly repaired. The official report was that the detailed underwater and internal inspection found no “crater,” but that the starboard side of the hull was “scratched and a certain amount of seawater had flooded into the structural passage in the stern.”

Experts had estimated that it would take two to three days to pump out the seawater from the flooded compartment and then 10 days to restore balance to the ship. Independent analysts reported the vessel was being pulled upright with tethers and floating balloons.

The vessel tipped over on May 21 during the launch ceremony at the Cheongjin Shipyard. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was on hand and angrily announced “This accident has brought down the dignity and pride of our country in an instant,” reported KCNA. The accident was called “an unacceptable criminal act,” with KCNA announcing that “those responsible can never cover up their crimes.”

The official account said it was due to “immature command and carelessness in the operation,” that caused the parallel movement not to be regulated. The stern was released first, which they said stranded the ship and caused it to lose balance.

KCNA announced on May 26 the arrest of Ri Hyong-son, deputy director of the Munitions Industry Department, saying he was largely responsible for the serious accident. The previous day it had reported the arrest of the chief engineer of Cheongjin Shipyard, Kang Jeong-cheol, the head of the shipbuilding assembly shop, Han Gyeong-hak, and the administrative manager, Kim Yong-hak. Hong Gil-ho, manager of Cheongjin Shipyard, had also been summoned to the judicial authorities.