North Korea Questions Two More Officials Over Failed Warship Launch

North Korea's authoritarian government is looking for more officials to hold accountable for a failed warship launch at Chongjin Shipyard on May 21. The total number of those under investigation now stands at five people, and may continue to rise.

Three middle managers were arrested and named on Saturday: Kang Jong Chol, the yard's chief engineer; Han Kyong Hak, head of the workshop for building the hull; and Kim Yong Hak, the deputy manager for administrative affairs.

Two more names emerged Monday: the manager of the Chongjin Yard, Hong Kil Ho, who was summoned for questioning; and Ri Hyong Son, a director in the Munitions Industry Department, who was arrested and likely faces more serious consequences. North Korean media outlet KCNA concluded that Ri was "greatly responsible" for the accident.

North Korea occasionally executes personnel for low-profile offenses, like missing production targets, attempting to escape the country, or consuming media from South Korea. Failing to satisfy the expectations of supreme leader Kim Jong Un can be punishable by firing squad, according to analysts.

KCNA claims that the shipyard will be able to fully restore the partially-submerged vessel by the end of next month, a timeline that would be virtually impossible for most shipyards in peacetime. According to KCNA, the ship was only "scratched" on the starboard side, without any "bulge on the bottom of the ship" and only very limited flooding in a "rescue passage" at the stern. Satellite imaging shows that most of the stern and starboard side are submerged, including parts of the superstructure.

The newbuild is believed to be a sister ship or near-sister ship of the Choe Hyon, a first-in-class warship launched last month at Nampo Shipyard. Choe Hyon - a heavily armed vessel with the displacement of a frigate - is likely capable of launching ballistic missiles, and has 74 VLS cells in several sizes. The loss of a sister ship would be a significant blow to North Korea's small navy.