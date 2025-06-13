North Korea Celebrates Launch of New Destroyer a Month After it Capsized



North Korea staged an elaborate celebration for its new Choe Hyon class destroyer which was officially named Kang Kon in an event led by Kim Jong Un. The vessel was decked out with bunting in a dry dock at the Rajin Shipyard and named with sailors aboard for the event on June 12.

During the ceremony, Kim referred to the “miraculous event of building two large multipurpose destroyers in less than a year and a half.” The vessel was called a symbol of strength that would extend into the Pacific as part of the country’s second generation of destroyers.

Kim told the audience it was part of the national defense strategy and practical measures for radically strengthening the maritime force.

The 5,000-ton vessel looked fully patched up and sparkling a month after the disastrous first launch. Officials said the vessel was fully restored noting that it had been completed before the deadline set to have the vessel ahead of the Central Committee meeting at the end of the month. Kim told the audience the ship would be delivered to the Navy in the middle of next year after completing various necessary procedures such as configuring its weapon system.

Celebration of the naming of the new destroyer (KCNA)

He recognized the efforts of the shipbuilders at both the yards in the east and the west and the contribution of Chongjin Shipyard where the vessel was built and the Rajin Shipyard where the vessel is now in a dry dock for repairs and outfitting. He said the vessel incorporates complex weaponry, a new form of ship-mounted detectors, an integrated management system, and the use of artificial intelligence in the combat environment.

“Currently, various new weapon systems for ships and torpedoes are being researched and developed, and importantly, a major revolution is expected in the composition of ship engine power systems,” Kim announced. He said the government has also approved the construction of two additional 5,000-ton destroyers starting next year.

He said difficulties and obstacles remain in the shipbuilding aims of North Korea while also referencing the “absurd accident” while launching the destroyer. He said the failure of the launch was not a simple mistake, but an “unacceptable and serious criminal act that instantly brought down the dignity and pride of the nation.” He called the effort at restoring the destroyer an “epochal opportunity,” for the shipbuilding industry.

The Secretary of the Central Committee cut the rope unveiling the ship’s name plaque. The ship’s horn sounded and fireworks and balloons were launched. Kim boarded the vessel to inspect its sailors and the vessel’s captain was presented to the leader.

The Kang Keon was being launched on May 21 at an early ceremony attended by Kim. During the sideways launch, the stern released ahead of the bow and the vessel twisted and fell to its side. Kim ordered it immediately righted with reports the teams used pullies and airbags to refloat the vessel.

North Korea celebrated the first of the class earlier this year. Analysts believe the vessels which are heavily armed and have the displacement of a frigate, likely are capable of launching ballistic missiles and have 74 VLS cells in several sizes.

