Nine U.S. Navy Sailors Accused of Gang Ties After Violent Assault

Nine U.S. Navy enlisted sailors have been arrested in connection with suspected gang violence in San Diego County last year, according to the local sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies allege that the men - identified as Navy personnel Jaharai Wiggins, Robert Green, Isaiah Pearson, Answer Adams, Gary Cannon, Eric Frierson, Timothy Blair, Demario Ricks and Lawrence Hodge - were involved in an assault in May 2025 at a private residence in the town of Jamul, a rural area just east of San Diego.

One of the victims of the attack sustained serious injuries. The injured person was bleeding from the head and face, and they told responders that they had been assaulted during a house party and had been struck with a gun. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

This week, deputies arrested the nine men at naval installations and residences around San Diego, including Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and Naval Air Station North Island. During the arrests, deputies recovered five guns and about $20,000 in cash.

The county sheriff's office believes that some of the accused are members of criminal street gangs. All nine - plus one civilian suspect - have been booked in the city jail to await court proceedings on felony charges.

"The Navy will not tolerate Sailors actively participating in criminal gang activity. Such behavior and affiliation is contrary to good order and discipline, harmful to unit cohesion, and a violation of the oath of service," the Navy said in a statement to local media.