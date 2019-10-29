Niels Aalund Elected President of International Propeller Club

Niels Aalund

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-29 18:34:57

Prominent maritime industry stakeholder Niels Aalund has been elected President of the International Propeller Club.

He will serve a two-year term, commencing from October 17. Aalund, a well-known maritime subject matter expert and executive, currently serves as an Officer and as Senior Vice-President of the West Gulf Maritime Association (WGMA). WGMA communicates and coordinates with various governmental entities throughout the West Gulf, providing a forum for discussions and exchange of information between member companies.

As WGMA’s most visible and active advocate, Aalund provides maritime industry liaison every day, advocating on behalf of member companies with local, state and federal agencies. Throughout his career, Aalund has provided leadership for a variety of maritime related positions. He has extensive strategic planning experience in both operations and commercial maritime activities, including but not limited to management positions overseeing liner, break-bulk and stevedoring groups.

Currently, Aalund serves on 14 regional and/or national committees and boards, including such groups as Director at Large, Houston Ship Channel Security District, Lone Star Harbor Safety Committee, Area Maritime Security council (AMSC), South East Texas Waterways Advisory Committee (SETWAC) , Corpus Christi Harbor Safety Committee (STWAC), National Association Maritime Organizations (NAMO), Propeller Club International Governing Board, North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), the University of Houston, College of Technology Dean Advisory Board, and he has been recognized as Distinguished Alumni, University of Houston – College of Technology.

A Houston native, Aalund is a graduate of the University of Houston. An active public speaker at industry programs, seminars and conferences, he also produces the well-regarded WGMA “Daily Industry Update Report” for maritime stakeholders. This daily report briefs the trade on regional, national and international developments and trends.

“I consider it a great honor and a true highlight of my career to be selected to lead such a storied group. This is an exciting time for the International Propeller Club,” said Aalund, adding, “On behalf of our members worldwide I would like to thank our past President, U.S. Coast Guard RADM (ret.) Joel Whitehead, for the outstanding job he did, while at the same time, taking our International Propeller Club to a new level.”