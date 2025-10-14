NGO Highlights the Violence of Libya's Militia-Operated Coast Guard

Libya's migration industry has been marked by violence for years, and stories of militia-led abuses against foreigners are commonplace. The Libyan Coast Guard is a maritime umbrella group for the same militias, and its primary mission is in retrieving maritime migrants who have paid smugglers for passage to Europe. The business model is subsidized: the European Union pays for the capital and operating costs of the coast guard, and the migrants are typically imprisoned and extorted for funds once returned to Libya. In a new report, the NGO Sea-Watch details the frequent violence of a system that has been key to slowing the pace of maritime migration to Europe.

Sea-Watch estimates that since 2016, nearly 170,000 people have been caught at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and brought back to Libyan shores for further imprisonment, where they re-enter what the UN Fact Finding Mission on Libya calls an "abhorrent cycle of violence." The real number of detainees is likely much higher, Sea Watch believes, but it is difficult to obtain testimony from those who have experienced an interdiction.

The capture process is ostensibly a rescue but is frequently violent, including beatings and shootings. Occasionally, Libyan Coast Guard members open fire on migrant rescue NGO vessels using EU-donated weapons platforms, with no consequences for the militias' EU funding stream. Gunfire incidents occurred on August 24 and again on September 26; during the August incident, Libyan Coast Guard militia members fired on an NGO vessel for 20 minutes continuously, penetrating the superstructure, breaking bridge windows, and damaging antennas and RIB boats.

According to Sea Watch, the frequency of known violent incidents is increasing. There were only three in 2016, but there were 11 last year and nine so far in 2025. The NGO believes that these run-ins are underreported, and likely much more frequent for intercepts that happen out of sight.

The report was released in advance of a welcome ceremony for Libyan representatives at the headquarters of Frontex, the EU border-control agency, and at the EU Commission building in Brussels. Both partner with the Libyan Coast Guard on migrant interdiction, Frontex for target identification and training and the EC for funding; neither have expressed concern about the militias' well-documented practices for extracting profits from captives.

"Every new agreement with Libyan regimes, every extension of mandates, legitimizes this violence. It is absolutely outrageous that Frontex and the Commission are now rolling out the red carpet on EU soil for militia men shooting bullets at migrants and our rescue ships," said Bérénice Gaudin, Sea-Watch Advocacy Officer.

The EU has its own challenges, however, beyond the concerns of individuals' rights. Eastern Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is drawing closer to Russia, raising the prospect of a Russian-sponsored policy of unrestricted migration from Libya to Europe. This would help Russia to foment internal discontent in the EU and undermine Europe's political establishment.

"There is certainly a danger that Russia [will] use migrants and the migration issue as a whole as a weapon against Europe. This weaponization is taking place, and of course we also fear that Russia intends to do the same with Libya," EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner told Politico this summer. "The fact that Russia is increasing its influence in Libya is precisely our concern, and that’s why we must also engage with Libya."