New UK Legislation Extends Rules to Reduce Enclosed Space Accidents

MCA seeks to reduce dangers for seafarers entering enclosed spcaes (MCA photo)

Later this spring, the UK will introduce a series of new regulations to tighten up safety for seafarers who work in enclosed spaces on board vessels. This industry has long called for new measures to protect seafarers that are required to enter areas that have been left closed for any length of time without ventilation.

The updated legislation goes into effect in May 2022 for all vessels covered by International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) regulations and, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, go further than that currently required under international maritime law. As part of the ongoing commitment by the UK to seafarer welfare, the MCA highlights that in May 2023 it will also extend the regulations to a wider range of vessels than just those covered by the SOLAS. One key area will be fishing vessels which will also be required to put in place safe systems to protect from entry and work in enclosed spaces.

“There is a serious risk to seafarers’ health and safety by going into these enclosed spaces, even though it is sometimes a necessary part of their work,” said Katy Ware, Director of Maritime Services at the MCA. “The risks from working in enclosed spaces are well known across the shipping world and all of us know that more needs to be done to reduce the number of fatalities. These regulations will replace and extend current legislation which will go right across the merchant sector. We want to do all we can to reduce the risks.”

The MCA reports that six people died over a ten-year period from 2009 to 2019 in UK ports while working in enclosed spaces, which has led to this legislation being introduced. A 2019 accident in the UK, in which a second engineer aboard a fishing vessel died after entering a tank to sweep out excess water highlighted the dangers even on smaller vessels such as the UK’s large commercial fishing fleet.

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a Safety Alert on the dangers of confined space in April 2019 entry citing a recent casualty where three people were asphyxiated on a drilling rig. Just over a year ago, BW Offshore reported that two workers were killed in a gas accident aboard one of the company’s floating storage vessels off the coast of West Africa. The men had entered a tank to perform routine maintenance.

Among the changes in the regulations, the MCA reports that ships will be required to protect workers by providing atmosphere testing equipment. They will also have to conduct regular safety drills. The changes will replace previous legislation that covered work in enclosed areas such as chain lockers, cargo holds, duct keels, and water tanks.

The Southampton-based UK charity for the UK Merchant Navy and fishing fleets, The Merchant Navy Welfare Board issued a statement welcoming the new legislation. Stuart Rivers, Chief Executive of the Board said, “There are 22,000 UK seafarers who work in the shipping industry who must be better protected while carrying out day-to-day duties. While this new piece of legislation, which the industry has been crying out for, strives to reduce the number of fatalities across the merchant sector, this is just the start. Health and safety should not be compromised; it is imperative that we do everything possible to ensure serious injuries are avoided.”