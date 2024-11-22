New Leadership to Guide INTERTANKO Tanker Trade Group in 2025

INTERTANKO, the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners, had an eventful Council of Members meeting this week discussing key issues facing independent tanker powers and the liquid bulk trade. The trade group which was established in 1970 also confirmed new leadership as its long-term managing director steps down and its current chairman completes the maximum six-year term.

The transition in leadership comes at a critical time for the industry. Demand has been rising dramatically after a prolonged down cycle for tankers. Members during the Council meeting discussed wide-ranging issues including INTERTANKO’s Seafarers Initiative, decarbonization strategy, and regulatory, and geopolitical developments.

The group also reports it will start 2025 with a new managing director as Katharina Stanzel, who had served in the role since 2012, confirmed she will be stepping down from the position at the end of the year. Kathi was known as a champion for the role and reputation of the tanker industry representing the interests of independent tanker owners worldwide. Stanzel will remain with the association through the transition period, ensuring a seamless handover in the months ahead.

She has been driving collaboration and partnerships between industry stakeholders, advocating for policies that foster sustainable growth, fair competition, and international cooperation in developing best practices, operational excellence, and global solutions for a global industry. The fifth MD in the association’s long history, she was the first to bring an environmental background to the position.

Members of the Council elected Tim Wilkins to succeed Stanzel as Managing Director, effective January 1, 2025. Currently, Deputy MD and Environment Director, Wilkins has over 25 years of experience with INTERTANKO and is currently overseeing the association’s environmental agenda and European and Board activities.

Commenting on his appointment, Wilkins said “My focus will be on shaping a sustainable future for the tanker industry by supporting Members through the decarbonization transition, safeguarding the future of our seafarers, and actively addressing the complex geopolitical challenges we face.”

The Council of Members also elected Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr. as the association’s new chairman. He replaces Paolo d’Amico who is stepping down after serving the maximum term of six years.

Westfal-Larsen Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer of Westfal-Larsen Management, a global family-run shipping company based in Bergen, Norway that operates a fleet of chemical tankers. He has been serving as Vice Chairman of INTERTANKO and a member of the Executive and Management Committees for several years.

INTERTANKO highlights the critical role played by the liquid bulk industry. The organization reports as of January 2024 it had 175 members, whose combined fleet comprises over 3,700 tankers totaling over 341 million dwt. Associate Membership stands at approximately 226 companies and organizations related to the tanker industry.

