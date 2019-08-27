New ILAMA Leaders Focus on Lifeboat Ventilation

L-R: Harry Klaverstijn and Dave Parslow

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-27 20:20:15

The International Lifesaving Appliance Manufacturers’ Association (ILAMA) has appointed Harry Klaverstijn and Dave Parslow as its new chair and vice-chair respectively.

They were elected to the Association’s Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting in London in July and together bring over 70 years of experience and expertise in the marine and offshore safety industries to their roles. They have already begun work on some of the key issues affecting ILAMA members, most notably the development of new SOLAS requirements on ventilation in totally enclosed lifeboats.

Ventilation in lifeboats has been exposed as a potential safety problem for seafarers who might be confined in them for prolonged periods in extreme climatic conditions or in situations where they need to be protected against a toxic atmosphere outside the boat. By working closely with the IMO and ILAMA members in that sector of the industry, Klaverstijn and Parslow are aiming for their team to develop effective solutions that will enhance maritime safety while also being practical for lifeboat manufacturers to implement.

Klaverstijn has represented global safety equipment manufacturer, Palfinger Marine in ILAMA since 1998 and has been closely involved with the Association since then. Between 2000 and 2015 he served as chairman of ILAMA’s Technical Committee which develops the content of technical papers for the IMO while also representing ILAMA members at many IMO and Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) meetings.

As the former chairman of the Technical Committee Klaverstijn has co-ordinated many ILAMA standpoints on high-level topics on the IMO agenda. These have included providing active support in the development of SOLAS rules and regulations for many topics such as the servicing of life-saving appliances and on-load release hook systems. Recently, he helped develop the Polar Code regulations on life-saving appliances for ships sailing in polar waters as well as goal-based standards for alternative designs.

Parslow represents Survitec Zodiac at ILAMA and has acquired many years of experience in the design and manufacture of Rigid Inflatable Boats, liferafts, rescue boats and escape systems. He has attended ILAMA meetings for nearly 30 years and has participated in both the management and technical committees while also representing, ILAMA on both Maritime Safety and Ship Systems and Equipment sub-Committee meetings at IMO. Parslow also participated in the development of the Polar Code. Through ILAMA he is an observer at the European Marine Equipment Directive (MarED) and also represents ILAMA on the EU Passenger Vessel Safety Committee and is a participant in both ISO TC8 and TC188 working groups.

As an NGO, ILAMA holds observer and consultative status at IMO. The Association also holds a category A liaison with the International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) and has Observer Status to attend and participate in both the EMSA MED Experts Group and MarED.