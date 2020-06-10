New Green and Fuel Efficient Tanker Concept Design From Stena Bulk

New IMOFlexMAX design - photos courtesy of Stena Bulk By The Maritime Executive 06-10-2020 04:20:52

Designs were revealed for a next-generation environmentally-friendly product and chemical tanker that will be able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 25% compared to modern product tankers. Developed with the objectives of flexibility and efficiency, Stena Bulk says the IMOFlexMAX design will meet the current and future needs of liquid bulk shipping.

Designed by naval architects at Stena Teknik, and based on 40 years of tanker shipping experience, the IMOFlexMAX was developed according to Stena to lead the way towards a sustainable future as one of the most energy-efficient product and chemical tankers on the market.

Building on Stena’s current IMOIIMAX design, the enhanced design incorporates the latest technologies into the hull and the vessel’s propulsion systems. Equipped with Flettner rotors and solar panels to harvest energy from wind and sunlight, the vessel will be powered by efficient dual-fuel engines that can run on LNG as well as conventional low-sulfur fuels.

According to Stena, “The basic concept of the IMOFlexMax will allow us to dramatically reduce local SOX, NOX and particle emissions, as well as greenhouse gas emissions. With the combined fuel and energy efficiencies, we will be able to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 25 percent with the potential to reach up to 45 percent compared to modern product tankers run by low-sulfur fuel oil.”

The IMOFlexMAX vessels, which can be built today with existing and proven technology, will help Stena Bulk take a major step forward towards complying with the Paris Agreement and the UN’s Sustainability and Development Goals.

“The plan is for the IMOFlexMAX vessels to be deployed in Stena Bulk’s logistics system in the global market along with the IMOIIMAX,” said Erik Hånell, President & CEO at Stena Bulk. “The IMOFlexMAX vessels will constitute an important asset for Stena Bulk, as well as for its partners, in strengthening our position as the market-leading, cross-trading specialists in the MR segment with increased efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gases.”

Ordered in 20212, the IMOIIMAX concept was a further development of a well-established concept offering extra high cargo flexibility and lower fuel consumption. The IMOIIMAX tankers have 18 cargo tanks and create efficiency in operations through auto-tuning main engines, a more efficient boiler with recovery from multiple heat sources, and part-load optimization of the auxiliary engine. They also feature an aerodynamic design of the accommodation and bridge and the propeller energy loss is recovered through the use of a hub vortex absorbing fin. Built in China, Stena Bulk has a fleet of 13 IMOIIMAX vessels.