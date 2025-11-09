New Entrants into “Green” Cruising

Cruising is among the shipping segments pursuing new environmentally sensitive technologies, with exploration and luxury at the forefront. Large cruise ships have adopted LNG, scrubbers, and solar panels, while two newly launched expedition cruise ships will be among the most environmentally advanced to date.

The ASENAV shipyard in Valdivia, Chile, seeks to establish its position in the sector with the launch of the new Magellan Discoverer for the sustainable polar travel company Antarctica21. The yard previously built the line’s Magellan Explorer, which was introduced in 2019. The new ship was floated out at the yard on October 24 and is scheduled for delivery in September 2026. Magellan Discoverer is due to enter service in November 2026.

At 94 meters (308 feet) in length, the ship is the first hybrid diesel-electric polar cruise vessel. It will use ABB’s Azipod maneuvering technology and an advanced energy storage system powered by marine-grade lithium batteries. The power management system will ensure optimal engine efficiency, reduced emissions, and quieter operations. The ship will have two 1,800 kW hybrid-electric diesel engines, which will give it a speed of 14 knots in open water.

Launch of Magellan Discoverer (ASENAV)

The hull is PC6 Ice Class, and the ship has a draft of 4.3 meters (14 feet). Continuing the trend of mixing luxury and expedition, the Magellan Discoverer’s cabins all feature a private balcony, with a maximum passenger capacity of 96 people. The ship has a panoramic lounge, dining room, sauna, outdoor BBQ deck, and a science lab.

According to Fernando Rodriguez, General Manager of ASENAV, “This vessel marks a significant leap in sustainable engineering.”

The ship is undergoing interior outfitting and the integration of navigation systems. It will then undergo technical trials and receive its maritime certification. The ship will be registered in the Bahamas, as is the Magellan Explorer.

Sail Drive Exploration Cruising

An equally revolutionary new exploration cruise ship, Captain Arctic, is progressing, with Goltens Dubai reporting the hull was floated on October 2. Work then began preparing and loading the hull for transfer to the Chantier Naval de l’Ocean Indien (CNOI) shipyard in Mauritius, where the outfitting is taking place. The hull was due to reach CNOI on November 3.

When completed, the ship will be unique, operating as a near-zero-emission exploration vessel for the French company SELAR. The ship will use wind propulsion, and the sails will also be fitted with integrated photovoltaic solar panels. The drawings show five rigid sails. They expect the ship will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90 percent compared to conventional ships.

Completion of the hull for Captain Arctic (Goltens)

Goltens Dubai was responsible for the hull construction, fabrication of the king post, and supplying and installing products such as water-tight doors. Assembly of the hull was completed in 10 months from keel to launch.

Captain Arctic will be 70 meters (230 feet) and the sails will be 35 meters (115 feet) in height and retractable. They are made of aluminum and will have 2000 square meters of solar panels. The ship also has two propeller shafts that will produce energy and act as hydro turbines. Water will be made aboard through reverse osmosis, and heating for the ship will come from a pellet boiler that uses recycled wooden waste pellets. To further reduce the environmental impact, Captain Arctic will have organic food digesters, a treatment tank that transforms black and gray water into technical potable water.

The ship will accommodate 36 passengers with a crew of 24. There will be no set itineraries, with the captain determining the best route based on current conditions.

Captain Arctic is scheduled to complete construction in August 2026. She will operate cruises in the winter of 2027 for skiing in the Viking fjords and pursuing the Northern Lights in Norway. She will also call in Svalbard and cruise to Greenland.

Video from CNOI showing the hull construction and launch at Goltens Dubai