NDAA Requires Cruise Ships to Carry Licensed Physicians

File image By The Maritime Executive 12-14-2020 03:51:00

Among many other non-defense provisions of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a clause requiring cruise ships to carry a licensed doctor may soon become law, building on existing legislation requiring an onboard registered nurse.

The new language requires cruise ships to ensure that "a physician is always present and available to treat any passengers who may be on board the vessel in the event of an emergency situation." It also gives legal weight to the health care guidelines for cruise ship medical facilities published by the American College of Emergency Physicians, and it requires cruise operators to brief passengers on the location of the medical bay and the steps to follow during a medical emergency.

A separate section requires the Coast Guard to establish guidance on placement of security cameras in public areas aboard passenger vessels. After the guidance is published, cruise operators will have to conduct a risk assessment to "evaluate the placement of video surveillance equipment to deter, prevent, and record a sexual assault aboard the vessel." With guidance from a class-certified third party, they will have a total of about three years to design a surveillance plan and install cameras.

The amendments had the support of the Cruise Lines International Association, the primary organization representing the global cruise industry, according to the Miami Herald.

Both chambers of Congress have passed the NDAA for FY2021 and have agreed on a conference report, putting the bill on President Donald Trump's desk. On Sunday, Trump repeated a threat to veto the $740 billion defense package.

