Vassiliy Vesselovski, Daniil Melnychenko and Alexander Khromov
Container Volume Rebounds in Black Sea, Driven By Ukrainian Ports
The Black Sea container terminals of Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine handled 1,313,392 TEU in 2024, including empty contai...
Black Sea Containerized Freight Rises, Led by Rebound in Ukraine
The Black Sea container terminals of Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine handled 979,000 TEU in the first nine months of...
Flexitank Shipments Should be Added to Black Sea Grain Initiative
Despite the widely recognized challenges of vessel inspection delays at Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, the Black Sea Grain Initiat...
Invasion of Ukraine Caused Steep Drop in Black Sea Container Traffic
The Black Sea region has witnessed a considerable decline in its market volumes, with the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine resulting...
No Boxship Shortage for Russia: Turkish Carriers Pick up Liners' Slack
Most global shipping lines discontinued service to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk by Q3 2022, but there are plenty of...