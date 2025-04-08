Vassiliy Vesselovski, Daniil Melnychenko and Alexander Khromov

Vassiliy Vesselovski is the CEO of Ukrainian shipping intelligence firm Informall BG. Daniil Melnychenko is a Data Analyst with the firm, and Alexander Khromov is a Project Manager.

Odesa

Container Volume Rebounds in Black Sea, Driven By Ukrainian Ports

Published Apr 8, 2025 9:17 PM by Vassiliy Vesselovski, Daniil Melnychenko and Alexander Khromov

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The Black Sea container terminals of Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine handled 1,313,392 TEU in 2024, including empty contai...

Constanta

Black Sea Containerized Freight Rises, Led by Rebound in Ukraine

Published Jan 14, 2025 7:46 PM by Vassiliy Vesselovski, Daniil Melnychenko and Alexander Khromov

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The Black Sea container terminals of Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine handled 979,000&nbsp;TEU in the first nine months of...

Odesa

Flexitank Shipments Should be Added to Black Sea Grain Initiative

Published May 28, 2023 5:00 PM by Vassiliy Vesselovski, Daniil Melnychenko and Alexander Khromov

Posted in: Ports

Despite the widely recognized challenges of vessel inspection delays at Turkey&#39;s Bosphorus Strait, the Black Sea Grain Initiat...

Invasion of Ukraine Caused Steep Drop in Black Sea Container Traffic

Published Apr 11, 2023 11:36 PM by Vassiliy Vesselovski, Daniil Melnychenko and Alexander Khromov

Posted in: Shipping

The Black Sea region has witnessed a considerable decline in its market volumes, with the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine resulting...

No Boxship Shortage for Russia: Turkish Carriers Pick up Liners' Slack

Published Jan 17, 2023 3:50 PM by Vassiliy Vesselovski, Daniil Melnychenko and Alexander Khromov

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Most global shipping lines discontinued service to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk by Q3 2022, but there are plenty of...

