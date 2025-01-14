Bibby Changes Shipyard to Build First Zero-Emission Electric CSOV

An innovative project to build the first fully electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV) is shifted to a different shipyard as it works to meet the terms of the UK project. Bibby Marine is leading the project which received $25 million in the UK’s Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure scheme (ZEVI) and was initially required to have the vessel in operation between 2025 and 2028.

Bibby Marine announced that it has signed a new shipbuilding contract with Spain’s Armon for the construction of the pioneering vessel. In April 2024 it was reported that Gondan Shipbuilders also in Spain had been awarded the contract after a tender. The Asturias shipyard in Spain won out over a variety of yards in the UK and internationally. Bibby cited the timeline, budget, and quality reputation as the deciding factors in the tender, but now says the new contract follows an “amicable move away from the original shipbuilders.”

They had previously reported the vessel would be completed by 2026. They did not comment on timing based on the change in shipyards.

In the project proposal, the team called for a 295-foot vessel that would be primarily powered by electricity and batteries and have dual-fuel methanol-powered engines as backup. The ship will be ready for offshore charging and can recharge its batteries at night.

With the capability to operate solely on battery power for a typical full day of operations, Bibby reports the range of the vessel will allow for passage from field to port and return. The vessel is reported to be primed for efficient in-field operations, setting a new standard in the offshore wind industry. The project highlights that integrating digitalization and AI into the vessel’s design are key to maintaining and improving its efficiency over its life.

“We are excited to launch this vessel, as we understand that its delivery will be a game changer for our industry, speeding up our journey to achieve net zero emissions and leave other operators in our clean wake,” said Nigel Quinn, CEO of Bibby Marine.

Designs for the vessel were developed by Longitude Engineering based on one of its existing vessel concepts. The project sought to develop designs for converting a traditional ship to zero emissions during normal operations.

“This project marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable maritime operations, and we are proud to partner with Bibby Marine in bringing this groundbreaking vessel to life,” said Laudelino Alperi, CEO of Armon. “The complexity of the eCSOV underscores its importance, not only as a technological challenge but as a statement of commitment to a cleaner and greener future.”

Other participants in the project include the Prot of Aberdeen, ORE Catapult, Kongsberg, DNC, Shell, and Liverpool John Moores University.

