Navigation Accidents Under the Spotlight in The Navigator Issue 22

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-01 19:40:19

Navigational accidents are the focus of the latest, 22dn edition of The Navigator.

Articles include features from Captain David Nichol, Senior Loss Prevention Executive from the UK P&I Club, who talks about accidents and their most common causes. Lucy Budd, Editor of The Nautical Institute’s membership magazine, Seaways, discusses how learning from experience can make a huge difference when it comes to avoiding disaster. Navigation Officer, Jestoni Cruz Balibat, offers insight into his seafaring career to date, and Dr. Andy Norris FNI from the Royal Institute of Navigation looks at how alarms and alerts contribute to safety at sea.

David Patraiko FNI, Director of Projects for The Nautical Institute, said: “The whole purpose of The Navigator since its launch in 2012 has been to highlight some of the risks that exist and to start onboard discussions to help bridge teams work together to reduce those hazards as much as possible.”

The Nautical Institute launched its 'Navigator Distributor' scheme in 2015, encouraging a wider, global distribution of the free, 12-page magazine to as many professional marine navigators as possible. Anyone interested in finding out how their organization can take part in the scheme should visit www.nautinst.org/thenavigator, where there are also previous issues available to download.

The Navigator is produced by The Nautical Institute with support from the Royal Institute of Navigation. Sponsored by IFAN and Trinity House, it is available free in printed format or as a pdf, digital magazine or App via The Nautical Institute website.