National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions to Launch European River Cruises

One of the most storied names in expeditions and expedition cruising, Lindblad announced that it plans to launch its first-ever European river cruises with a multi-year charter running through at least 2028. The company looks to bring its co-branded approach with the National Geographic Society to the fast-growing European river cruise market.

Lindblad is partnering with a newly launched firm called Transcend Cruises which was started in 2024 as a charter-only river cruising company. Transcend focuses on B2B marketing offering customized group travel on its ships. It is focused on the affinity market, tour operators, travel advisors, and meeting and incentive planners.

Transcend in 2024 ordered its first river cruise ships to be built by Den Breejen Shipyard in the Netherlands. The first two ships, which will each measure 443 feet (135 meters) are due for delivery by early 2026. The ships will each have accommodations for up to 120 passengers.

"Our state-of-the-art newbuild river cruise ships offer both a luxury experience, as well as the opportunity to accommodate the lecturing and mind-enriching requirements essential for their travelers,” said Hans Rood, CEO of Transcend Cruises. “With a strong focus on wellness, sustainability and best of services, we are the perfect fit to deliver the programs Lindblad Expeditions require. By collaborating, we are able to create the most exclusive experiences on Europe's most spectacular waterways."

Transcend's first two river cruise ships are due for delivery by early 2026 (Transcend)

The European cruise market has been developed by leaders including Viking, AmaWaterways, Avalon, UniWorld, and others focusing on cultural and lifestyle experiences. The success of the market has attracted many brands and last year Royal Caribbean Group announced it would expand its Celebrity Cruises brand into river cruising.

“We know that 'how you see it' matters, and that's why we've curated these river voyages with the same depth, care, and expertise that define all of our expeditions,” said Natalya Leahy, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions announcing the plans for European river cruising. “With National Geographic naturalists and historians, and exclusive events woven into each journey, our guests will explore Europe's storied rivers in truly meaningful ways.”

The European river cruise program will start in 2026. The company said details including which rivers it would be sailing will be released in the coming weeks.

According to Lindblad, each voyage will be staffed by one of the brand's veteran Expedition Leaders, several knowledgeable Field Staff, and at least one National Geographic Expert. Staff will guide guests on private tours, exclusive tastings, and expertly curated synonymous with the co-brand. Lindblad and National Geographic have been partners for over 20 years and more recently the company’s ships have all taken on the National Geographic brand identity.

Lindblad launched its first expedition in 1966 with the first non-scientific civilian expedition to Antarctica. Today, the company reports the largest, most diverse fleet of expedition ships in the industry, consisting of 22 owned and chartered mission-built vessels ranging in size from 16 – 148 guests. Lindblad Expeditions offers over 100 unique itineraries across six continents, selling and operating over 600 annual departures on behalf of the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand.

