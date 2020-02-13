Multi-Barge Breakaway on Mississippi

By The Maritime Executive 02-12-2020 04:45:06

A multi-barge breakaway occurred near mile markers 176 and 177 on the Upper Mississippi River, at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Multiple towing vessels in the area worked together to secure all the loose barges.

The U.S. Coast Guard initially closed the river, but all loose barges have now been accounted for and the river has been reopened. There is no report of pollution or injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Involved in the response were Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River, Illinois State Police, Missouri Department of Transportation, River Industry Action Committee and Signal Hill Fire Department.