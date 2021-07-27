MSC Takes Delivery of Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built in Italy

Delivery ceremony for MSC Seashore, July 26 (MSC Cruises / Ivan Sarfatti)

MSC Cruises has taken delivery of the largest cruise vessel ever built in Italy, the MSC Seashore. This giant ship is a stretched edition of the MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, with more space for restaraunts, entertainment and open air promenade decks.

The Seashore is a conventionally-powered, scrubber-equipped vessel. In addition to her exhaust gas scrubber - which will remove 98 percent of her SOx emissions - she is also fitted with an SCR system to reduce NOx emissions by about 90 percent.

For passenger wellbeing, Seashore is also the first cruise ship in the world built with "Safe Air" UV-C lamp air purifier technology, eliminating 99 percent of viruses and bacteria to support COVID-safe operations. She has attained RINA's "Biosafe Ship" notation for infection risk mitigation, a voluntary notation that certifies that the ship's layout, equipment and operational procedures reduce the risk of infection.

"MSC Seashore is the fourth cruise ship that we have delivered in Italy during this still extremely demanding year, demonstrating the effectiveness of our production and management system. All these milestones, and others to come, have been successfully achieved and this is never taken for granted," said Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono.

MSC Seashore will begin her first season in the Mediterranean, calling at Genoa, Naples, Pompeii, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille. She will make her North American debut in November 2021 in Miami.

"The construction of MSC Seashore is an investment that generates an direct and indirect economic impact of almost five billion euros on the Italian economy," said MSC Cruises executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago. "At the same time, its coming into service also activates an important economic and employment driver for coastal communities and much beyond, generating a further significant economic impact every year for the tourism industry."

Sister ship MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard and is due to enter service in late 2022. The next MSC ship to deliver, the Chantiers-built megaship MSC Virtuosa, will be formally named in Dubai in November.