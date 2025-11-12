MSC Spends $4B for Two New Cruise Ships at Chantiers de l'Atlantique

The cruise industry's ambitious bet on continued growth extended further into the next decade on Tuesday as MSC Cruises signed contracts worth $4 billion for two additional vessels to be built at Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

The Geneva-based cruise operator made the announcement during milestone ceremonies at Saint-Nazaire for two other vessels in its World Class lineup. In back-to-back ceremonies, the yard floated out the newbuild MSC World Asia and held a coin ceremony for MSC World Atlantic.

The pair of newly-ordered ships, designated World Class 7 and 8, are slated for completion in 2030 and 2031 respectively. The addition expands MSC's investment to $12 billion across eight World Class vessels in various stages of planning and construction.

“We are deeply grateful to MSC Cruises for their renewed confidence. What our shipyard is achieving today is truly exceptional — four new ships ordered in 2025! The World Class series, now totaling eight vessels, is a testament to our teams’ expertise and to MSC’s vision," said Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Pierfrancesco Vago, head of MSC's cruise division, said that the investment shows confidence in cruising's future trajectory. He emphasized the ships' energy efficiency and their use of liquefied natural gas, which the company views as a bridge to future green fuels.

Each World Class ship is designed with distinct themed districts, intended to offer passengers varied atmospheres and experiences within a single vessel.

Once fitted out and delivered, MSC World Asia will begin Mediterranean service in December 2026. The ship's itineraries will include weekly voyages calling at Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Messina and Valletta.

MSC World Atlantic is scheduled for delivery in 2027, and the vessel will operate on Caribbean routes from Port Canaveral beginning in the 2027-28 season.

The World Class series began with MSC World Europa, delivered in 2022. MSC World America entered service this year, while four additional unnamed vessels are scheduled for completion between 2028 and 2031. Construction on the two newest orders will begin in 2029.