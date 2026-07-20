MSC Cruises Innovates with Retrofits to Bring Yacht Club to More Ships

MSC Cruises has taken a unique position within the cruise industry, expanding its popular ship-within-a-ship concept called the Yacht Club to more vessels in the fleet. The line points to the popularity of the concept, explaining that by becoming the first cruise line to retrofit the suite enclave concept on existing ships, it is responding to passenger demand and will be able to offer the experience on more itineraries.

The suite enclave, which made its debut in 2008 on MSC’s Fantasia class (137,930 gross tons), offers passengers suites with private access to a lounge, restaurant, pool deck with a bar, and butler and concierge service. The offering continues to grow and evolve for MSC as an element of all its new cruise ships. In 2025, however, the company reported that it was planning to extend the same feature to the Musica class (92,400 gross tons), which had been built between 2006 and 2010.

The first ships to be retrofitted were MSC Poesia so that Yacht Club could be offered on its first Alaska cruises this summer, and on the MSC Magnifica, which is sailing this summer in Northern Europe from Germany. The MSC Magnifica will also feature for the first time the Yacht Club on the line’s 121-night World Cruise departing in January 2027. The retrofitting of the Yacht Club to the class will be completed with MSC Musica in November 2026 and MSC Orchestra in March 2027.

The concept of a ship-within-a-ship is not new and harkens back to the days of the ocean liners, which traveled with multiple classes of accommodations. In the 1950s, so-called Tourist Class liners created smaller areas of First Class accommodations with their own lounge and dining areas. In the modern era, Norwegian Cruise Line inherited designs for giant suites and private areas when Star Cruises transferred new builds to the brand after the acquisition in 2000. Its first enclaves started in 2005, and in 2011, NCL branded the space The Haven, also complete with a private restaurant, lounge, pool and sun deck.

Other cruise lines have tried limited applications of the enclave or elements similar to the concept. Lines such as Celebrity Cruises have a dedicated dining room for the suites and have added that feature to some of their older ships. MSC’s program, however, is the most extensive expansion to existing ships yet seen in the industry.

MSC repositioned and updated the spa and gym to create a new private lounge for the Yacht Club -- Top Sail on MSC Magnifica (MSC Cruises)

"This program demonstrates that innovation in cruising isn't only about building new ships,” said Cristian Comirla, Vice President, MSC Yacht Club. “The introduction of MSC Yacht Club to the Musica class represents a significant transformation that combines complex technical upgrades with a premium hospitality offering, enhancing the value, competitiveness, and guest appeal of these vessels for years to come.”

MSC highlights that the program represents a comprehensive transformation of key guest and operational areas on the Musica class. It requires significant engineering, construction, and commissioning work to integrate the Yacht Club. As with any major refit, a significant portion of the work takes place long before construction begins, with careful planning required. MSC points to the need for extensive coordination across shipboard, shoreside and shipyard teams to ensure that the new MSC Yacht Club facilities, services and operating model are fully integrated and ready for delivery from the vessel’s return to service.

The physical refurbishment is being carried out during a dry dock period of up to 60 days per vessel at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard in Valletta, Malta. The dry dock phase represents the execution stage of a much broader program involving detailed design, technical engineering, procurement, project planning, crew training, and operational preparation.

Existing accommodations are being reconfigured to create 63 larger suites on each ship (69 suites on MSC Poesia), and the travel range of one elevator is being extended. The spas and gyms are being rebuilt and modernized while also making space for the Yacht Club Lounge. Spaces are being redesigned along with the creation of two new galleys to support a new Yacht Club Restaurant and two enhanced specialty restaurants. Dedicated sun deck areas for the Yacht Club with whirlpools, loungers, a bar and grill are also being created.

MSC is renovating and creating new suites for its Yacht Club aboard the existing ships of the Musica class (MSC Cruises)

The scope of the project is highlighted by the numbers. More than 1,400 people were involved throughout the project, managing a complex logistics operation involving approximately 12,000 pallets of materials and equipment and around 370 truckloads. Around 5,000 square meters of new carpet is being installed along with approximately 1,500 new glass balustrades.

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“The MSC Yacht Club is one of our most highly regarded products, loved by guests for its outstanding level of service, elegant spaces, and exclusive facilities, so we are proud to be bringing this to MSC Magnifica,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, when the company announced the program in 2025. “The extensive remodeling is the largest we’ve undertaken in the last ten years and underlines our commitment to offer our guests the best possible guest experience across our entire fleet.”

Overall capacity on the ship is actually being lowered on the Musica class ships, but the company is confident in the enhancements to the offering and the continued passenger demand for the product. When MSC Orchestra is completed in the spring of 2027, MSC Cruises will be offering the Yacht Club on 19 ships across its fleet of 24 cruise ships.

