MSC Cruises Extends Fleet-Wide Halt in Operations

Image courtesy of Diamantino Rosa By The Maritime Executive 04-30-2020 07:20:27

MSC Cruises has announced a further extension of the halting of all its new cruise departures fleet-wide through to July 10.

The company previously announced the temporary halting of all its ships globally through to May 29.

MSC Cruises USA is offering affected guests a future cruise credit including an additional 25 percent credit on any ship and any itinerary, departing on or before December 31, 2021.

In addition, MSC Cruises USA’s Cruise Assurance Program has recently been extended through September 30, 2020. The Program allows guests who either already have a booked cruise or are booking a new cruise between July 11 through September 30 to reschedule their cruise to a future sailing up to 48 hours prior to their cruise departure date. Guests and their travel advisors will be able to transfer any of these bookings at no cost to any ship and any itinerary in the MSC Cruises’ fleet, departing on or before December 31, 2021.

MSC Cruises’ fleet consists of 17 ships.